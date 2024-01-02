For a variety of reasons, Indian Railways have been in the news in recent days. The circumstances, however, have not been great, when it comes to poor food quality or a lack of order, or ticketless people jamming carriages. The problem is made worse by a video that has surfaced online showing a member of the Railways housekeeping staff getting rid of trash from a moving train. The online community is once again questioning the responsibility of Railways employees in light of this footage. A member of the railway housekeeping crew is seen in the widely shared video throwing a waste bag full of trash onto the tracks from a moving train. Additionally, the employee used a floor wiper to clean up trash that had been left all over the train's floor. Regretfully, this garbage was carelessly thrown on the tracks, prompting questions about the Railways' standard operating procedures (SOPs) and cleanliness standards. After the video went viral, the Indian railways asked the passenger for more details in order to initiate action in the matter. Meanwhile, the whereabouts of the incident remain unknown. AC Coach of Dehradun-Bound Kumbh Express Train Gets Nearly 'Hijacked' by Ticketless Passengers, Indian Railways Responds After Video Goes Viral.

Housekeeping Staff Caught on Camera Dumping Trash on Tracks From Moving Train

This seems to be the normal practice of the On Board Housekeeping Staff inside #IndianRailways trains. Just dump the all the collected trash on the tracks from the moving train. A passenger lodged a complaint on 139 & in no time the supervisor & entire gang turned trying to… pic.twitter.com/iZtqNl89gA — मुंबई Matters™ (@mumbaimatterz) December 31, 2023

