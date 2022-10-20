Diwali 2022 festivities kick off on October 21 with Govatsa Dwadashi in a few states in India. In major parts of the country, it will begin on Saturday with Dhanteras. But the celebrations have already started, especially in offices and workplaces. And it looks like Twitterverse is buzzing with the same long-running joke on ‘HRs during Diwali time.’ Yes, the Human Resource department seems to be everyone’s favourite topic of discussion during the festival time, especially as they organise rangoli competitions, asking employees to dress up in traditional outfits and join in for the team lunches. Let’s see some of the funny memes, jokes and overall reactions on ‘HR making rangoli in office for Diwali 2022.’ Office Rangoli Designs for Diwali 2022 Decorations: Easy Pookalam Images and Unique Floral Deepavali Rangoli Patterns for Entrance and Office Bay (Watch Videos).

It is Indeed Tiring!

ROFLing

Boys in HR. Rangoli day / Trafitional day / Antakshari. 🌈🌈 https://t.co/sgJbyzOf5m — Dr Dev (@EyeKaDoctor) October 20, 2022

Complaint Kar Do

HR ne office main rangoli hi nahi banai, kya faayda esi diwali ka??🙄 — Anshoooooooooool (@whiskey_sourr) October 20, 2022

OK.

With offices opening up after 2.5 years and festive season around, all HR teams across companies in #India are in an overdrive mode to have the #Rangoli competition... Finally, they'll do what they know best.. Organize Rangoli... improved HR policies can wait :-) #JustKidding — Amit Goel (@amitgoel1287) October 15, 2022

*Clearing Throat*

It's the time of the year when HR dept goes to every department and announces that there is traditional day at work on this Friday. There are lot of fun activities and Rangoli competition. 😁😂🤣🙏💕 — 💙🤍Madridista💙🤍 (@DalviNameet) October 17, 2022

One of The Many Possibilities

Sare office ke HR kaafi busy ho gye ab, Rangoli banane ka mausam aa gya hai. — Akshay (@ChupKarChouksey) October 20, 2022

P.S. Thank you HRs for adding a colourful and fun touch to the workspace during Diwali time! Wishing everyone a very Happy and Prosperous Diwali.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)