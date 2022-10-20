Diwali 2022 festivities kick off on October 21 with Govatsa Dwadashi in a few states in India. In major parts of the country, it will begin on Saturday with Dhanteras. But the celebrations have already started, especially in offices and workplaces. And it looks like Twitterverse is buzzing with the same long-running joke on ‘HRs during Diwali time.’ Yes, the Human Resource department seems to be everyone’s favourite topic of discussion during the festival time, especially as they organise rangoli competitions, asking employees to dress up in traditional outfits and join in for the team lunches. Let’s see some of the funny memes, jokes and overall reactions on ‘HR making rangoli in office for Diwali 2022.’ Office Rangoli Designs for Diwali 2022 Decorations: Easy Pookalam Images and Unique Floral Deepavali Rangoli Patterns for Entrance and Office Bay (Watch Videos).

It is Indeed Tiring!

ROFLing

Complaint Kar Do

OK.

*Clearing Throat*

One of The Many Possibilities

P.S. Thank you HRs for adding a colourful and fun touch to the workspace during Diwali time! Wishing everyone a very Happy and Prosperous Diwali.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)