A drone film recorded frightening footage of a giant tiger shark spotted lurking dangerously close to unsuspected swimmers at Hillary's Dog Beach near Perth, Western Australia. The video showing the massive predator swimming near shore around bathers is going viral on online platforms. An Instagram reel shows the marine creature racing towards a woman before making an unexpected sharp U-turn and moving away from her. The caption of the footage says, "Sharks unfortunately have such a bad name for them due to rare attacks." Shark Swallows Camera! Watch Viral Video of Tiger Shark Gobbling 360-Degree Camera Presenting Stunning Recorded Visual.

Saved By Whiskers!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐖𝐀𝐍𝐃𝐄𝐑𝐋𝐔𝐒𝐓 𝐅𝐋𝐘𝐄𝐑 🦋 (@wanderlust_flyer)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)