In a bizarre incident, a husband who went to see off his wife travelling from Vadodara to Mumbai got locked inside the Vande Bharat express train. The incident came to light after the woman identified as Kosha took to X, formerly Twitter, to share her parents' experience. In her post, Koshja said that her dad helped his wife (her mother) to comfortably settle inside the Vande Bharat train. However, her dad who had come to see off his wife got locked inside the train as the automatic door of Train18 closed. Kosha further said that her dad sought help from the ticket checker to get down but ended up travelling to Surat on the Vande Bharat Express train. ‘Perfectly On-Time Vande Bharat Debunked Some Stereotypes’: Truecaller Executive From Poland Recalls His ‘Ideal Trip’ to India With Mother, X Post Goes Viral.

Naturally once my mom got ready, dad woke up & took the car out to drop her off on the station. When the train arrived, like every other Indian man, he took the luggage & settled it well near the seats so that mom can sit comfortably. (2/4) — Kosha (@imkosha) April 2, 2024

So now both my mom & dad are travelling in Vande Bharat for the first time — my mom till Mumbai & my dad till the next station which is Surat,looking for a return ticket to Vadodara in a night dress, with our car parked somewhere near Vadodara railway station 😂🤣 (4/4) — Kosha (@imkosha) April 2, 2024

