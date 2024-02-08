Six people have been arrested by Raidurgam police in Hyderabad for performing risky bike stunts on highway. The bikers were engaged in the dangerous stunts near T-Hub of Hyderabad. A video of four youths driving recklessly and creating a nuisance to the public has gone viral on social media. The 17-second clip shows the youths pulling off a dangerous front wheelie right in the middle of the highway. Two bikes were also seized by the police. Hyderabad Bikes Stunt Videos: Group of Youth Create Havoc With Racing, Stunts in Ananthagiri Hills Occassion of Independence Day.

Hyderabad Bike Stunt Video:

#Telangana— Raidurgam police arrested bikers who were performing dangerous stunts on bikes on the roads. The police found bike riders engaging in stunts near T-Hub, driving recklessly and creating a nuisance to the public. A total of six bike riders and four two-wheelers were… pic.twitter.com/gQfmvD8CKV — NewsMeter (@NewsMeter_In) February 8, 2024

