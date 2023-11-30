A Hyderabad-based man recently posted on Reddit about his terrifying experience of discovering a dead cockroach in the biryani he had purchased online via food delivery app Zomato. The person with the username @maplesyrup_411 posted pictures of their dish of what might have been a delicious Zomato order of biryani from Grand Hotel in Koti on the 'Hyderabad' subreddit. "I ordered Fish Biryani from Grand Hotel in Koti, through Zomato and looks like the hotel staff were kind enough to give me some extra protein in the form of a dead cockroach. Would never order from here again. 0/10 (unless you’re into eating insects)", the user wrote in the caption to the cringe-worthy pics. Man Finds Dead Cockroach in Zomato Meal, Customer Care Executive Tries to Crack Joke, Makes Things Worse.

Hyderabad Man Discovers Dead Cockroach in Biryani

https://www.reddit.com/r/hyderabad/comments/186pm6e/beware_of_grand_hotel_dead_cockroach_in_biryani/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=web3x&utm_name=web3xcss&utm_term=1&utm_content=share_button

