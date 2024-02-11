A man discovered a live worm crawling in a Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate bar that he had purchased from a store at the metro station in Hyderabad, Telangana. Robin Zaccheus shared a video on X along with the bill for the chocolate he had purchased from Ratnadeep Retail near the Ameerpet metro station in the city for Rs 45. "Found a worm crawling in Cadbury chocolate purchased in Ratnadeep Metro Ameerpet today. Is there a quality check for these near to expiry products? Who is responsible for public health hazards", Zaccheus wrote in the caption. Meanwhile, the company also responded to the post and requested Zaccheus to provide more details about his purchase. Bengaluru Man Finds Live Snail in Salad Ordered Via Food Delivery App Swiggy, Company Responds After Video Goes Viral.

Man Discovers Live Worm ‘Crawling’ in Dairy Milk Chocolate

Found a worm crawling in Cadbury chocolate purchased at Ratnadeep Metro Ameerpet today.. Is there a quality check for these near to expiry products? Who is responsible for public health hazards? @DairyMilkIn @ltmhyd @Ratnadeepretail @GHMCOnline @CommissionrGHMC pic.twitter.com/7piYCPixOx — Robin Zaccheus (@RobinZaccheus) February 9, 2024

Cadbury Responds After Video Goes Viral

Hi, Mondelez India Foods Private Limited (formerly Cadbury India Ltd) endeavours to maintain the highest quality standards, and we regret to note that you have had an unpleasant experience. To enable us to address your concern, please write (cont) https://t.co/C6eLcUT2Fv — Cadbury Dairy Milk (@DairyMilkIn) February 10, 2024

