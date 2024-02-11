A man discovered a live worm crawling in a Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate bar that he had purchased from a store at the metro station in Hyderabad, Telangana. Robin Zaccheus shared a video on X along with the bill for the chocolate he had purchased from Ratnadeep Retail near the Ameerpet metro station in the city for Rs 45. "Found a worm crawling in Cadbury chocolate purchased in Ratnadeep Metro Ameerpet today. Is there a quality check for these near to expiry products? Who is responsible for public health hazards", Zaccheus wrote in the caption. Meanwhile, the company also responded to the post and requested Zaccheus to provide more details about his purchase. Bengaluru Man Finds Live Snail in Salad Ordered Via Food Delivery App Swiggy, Company Responds After Video Goes Viral.

Man Discovers Live Worm ‘Crawling’ in Dairy Milk Chocolate

Cadbury Responds After Video Goes Viral

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)