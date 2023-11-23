While travelling from Orlando to Philadelphia on November 20, a Frontier Airlines passenger got caught up in a temper tantrum and threatened to urinate in the aisle. Julie Voshell Hartman, a passenger on the same flight, wrote on Facebook that she was travelling with a companion when an unidentified woman started yelling at flight attendants that she had to use the restroom. The woman went into overdrive when a flight attendant informed her that she could not use the facilities at that time. The lady squats and pulls her trousers down, exposing herself to other passengers, including kids, as she screams and swears. The woman even apologised to all the passengers before making the offensive gesture. The woman got up, pulled up her trousers, slung her purse over her shoulder, yelled and gestured at the uneasy onlookers, according to Hartman, who described how the situation worsened. A video of the incident is currently doing rounds on social media. Kuwait Airways Forces Women Applying for Air Hostess Job To Strip Down To Underwear, Treats Them Like Dogs: Reports.

Woman Removes Pant in Front of Passengers on US Flight

