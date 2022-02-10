The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will release the result for the Chartered Accountants (CA) final and foundation examination today, most probably in the evening. With exam results comes a lot of anxiety and paranoia, but stressed students know to relish every bit. To make the scenario a little bit cool, we have compiled humorous memes, jokes, and puns as hashtag #caresult is trending on Twitter. Relax and enjoy the memes. ICAI CA Final, Foundation Results 2021 to be Released Today; Here is How to Check.
CA Exam Result Memes
Refresh button today be like#caresults#icai#icaiexams#icairesults#caresultpic.twitter.com/5j3ci1DB9q
— CA Harshit Goyal (@harshit1810) February 10, 2022
Stress Level Is Really Very High!
*Friends Pranking* : Result declared
CA Foundation and Final Student: pic.twitter.com/GlmOpCUJ1q
— Shivam Agrawal (@shivu__agrawal) February 10, 2022
Just A Few More Hours
CA final and foundation students waiting for their results...#caresults #icairesults #caexams #ICAIRESULT #caresult @theicai pic.twitter.com/WsJlRIGKUt
— Aditya Jain (@AdityaMunet) February 10, 2022
Relatives And Their Comments
#icai#caresults#icairesults#caresult
When Relatives wish u all the best for results
CA Final and Foundation Student: pic.twitter.com/iYOIRyBM2G
— Shivam Agrawal (@shivu__agrawal) February 10, 2022
Last But The Funniest One
ICAI Council Members: Results will be Declared in Afternoon
CA Student: Its Afternoon, Kab ayega Result
ICAI: pic.twitter.com/IDECAMZPjK
— Shivam Agrawal (@shivu__agrawal) February 10, 2022
