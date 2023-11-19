Numerous cricket fans flocked to the Massive Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat's Ahmedabad ahead of the World Cup 2023 final match between India and Australia on Sunday, November 19, to witness the much-anticipated match. But those who could not make it to the stadium watched and celebrated the most crucial game of the tournament in their own unique ways. On similar lines, a recently surfaced video depicted a DJ live-streaming the final match on a big screen at a wedding in Punjab. The clip has been doing rounds on social media since being surfaced on microblogging site X. ICC World Cup 2023: Chandigarh Auto Rickshaw Driver Vows to Give Free Rides for Five Days if India Wins Final Match (Watch Video).

DJ Live Streams India vs Australia Final Match at Wedding in Punjab

Meanwhile, wedding scenes in Punjab on the day of the World Cup Final between India & Australia. The DJ streamed the match on the big screen. #INDvsAUS #WorldCup2023Final #WorldcupFinal pic.twitter.com/ZOWFW9FBSS — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) November 19, 2023

