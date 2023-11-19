India batted first against Australia in World Cup 2023 final match, which is currently taking place in Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. India set target of 241 for the mighty Aussies. To be honest, the Men in Blue's performance has been underwhelming in the final CWC and not only us, but even netizens feel the same. Amid this, fans feel that Shah Rukh Khan's Kabir Khan from Chak De! India is the need of the hour for Team India, so that his 'sattar minute' ka gyan and turn India's underwhelming performance into a victorious one in the second round of the match. Coincidently, SRK is already in the stadium enjoying IND vs AUS match with family. Shah Rukh Khan's Humble Gesture Towards Asha Bhosle During World Cup 2023 IND vs AUS Final Match Is Pure Gold (Watch Video).

Haha

Bhai koi kabir khan ko bhejo dressing room pic.twitter.com/EuIRso8WxB — Neelabh Bafna (@Theycallmebafna) November 19, 2023

ASAP

Send Kabir Khan To Dressing Room ASAP! — Chandra Shekhar🇮🇳 (@_shekhar_01) November 19, 2023

Kabir Khan Speech RN

Indian cricketers need chak de speech from Kabir Khan. #INDvsAUS #Slow — pseudo-engineer (@ShrinathGarje7) November 19, 2023

Indeed

Coach Kabir Khan Where Are You?

Only Coach Kabir Khan can save India now pic.twitter.com/Sv7fiCliI3 — Satvik Sethi (@sxtvik) November 19, 2023

Watch SRK's Popular Dialogue from Chak De! India:

