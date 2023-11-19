An auto-rickshaw driver, Anil Kumar, based in Punjab’s Chandigarh, claimed he would offer people free rides for the next five days if India wins the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. “Our team is performing well. I will offer free rides for five days. India will win today”, Kumar told news agency ANI. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad is se to hold the much-anticipated match on Sunday, November 19. ICC World Cup 2023: CRPF Jawans Cheer for India’s Victory in Jammu and Kashmir Ahead of Ind vs Aus Finals (Watch Video).

Auto Rickshaw Driver to Give Free Rides for Five Days if India Wins ICC World Cup 2023

#WATCH | Chandigarh: Auto driver Anil Kumar says, "Our team is performing well. I will offer free rides for 5 days. India will win today..." pic.twitter.com/bdSqBQEBIT — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2023

