Videos of bizarre food experiments are unfortunately all over the internet, and they won't be ending anytime soon. Apart from rasgulla chai, chocolate omelette, and panipuri ice cream, the latest addition to the list is ice cream noodles seasoned with salt and hot sauce. Yes, you read that right! In a recently surfaced video, a man starts melting ice cream and the cones in a pan, after which he progressively added noodles, salt, and chilli sauce to it. In the end, the latter can be seen winding up the dish with a nice mix before serving it. Food Sin! Indore Man Eats Maggi With Vimal Pan Masala in Viral Video; Internet Feels Disgusted.

Ice Cream Noodles Cooked With Chilli Sauce:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANDRE SARWONO (@makanterusss)

