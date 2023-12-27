In a video that has gone viral on social media, a man in Bengaluru allegedly threatened a non-Kannadiga couple for not speaking in the local language. The man, who identified himself as a proud Kannadiga, asked the couple to leave Bengaluru and move to another state or city like Hyderabad if they consider themselves Indians. During the argument, when the couple says that they are Indians, the local man can be heard saying that “we are Kannadigas first, if you are Indian, go to other states like Chennai and Hyderabad.” However, the video is old and has gone viral again. Salman Yusuff Khan Faces Discrimination at Bengaluru Airport for Not Knowing Kannada, Says ‘You Should Encourage People to Learn Not Demean Them’ (Watch Video).

Old Video of Forced Kannada Imposition Goes Viral

"We are Kannadigan first, not Indian. If you are Indian, then go to other states". this is how they are treating north indians. 💔 pic.twitter.com/ckuMbLvYKm — narsa. (@rathor7_) December 26, 2023

कनार्टक में ये issue बहुत कॉमन हो गया है.. मेरे खुद के साथ ये तीन बार हो चुका है.. एक बार एक दुकान पर सामान खरीद रही थी, तो दुकान वाले को दिक्कत नहीं हिंदी से, मुझे नहीं और बीच में तीसरा आकर बोल रहा है कि कन्नड में बोलो.. ऐसा ही सेम एक amusement पार्क में हुआ था.. वहाँ के सभी… pic.twitter.com/sC2uPw7LAo — Aakanksha🇮🇳 (@Charu_on_X) December 24, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)