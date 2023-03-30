Indian Forest Services officer Susanta Nanda keeps sharing video clips and images of the wilderness found in the Jungle. He recently shared a video of a leopard probably getting up post a nap. The leopard is seen stretching its limbs in the clip, which the officer captioned, “Surya Namaskar by the leopard.” Some netizens pointed out that this action was rather common behavior among cats and dogs and attributing it to a yoga pose was an exaggeration. That’s Bagheera! Black Leopard Spotted Carefully Crossing Mul-Chandrapur Road (Watch Video).

Leopard Performing ‘Surya Namaskar’ in the Wild:

Surya Namaskar by the leopard 👌👌 Via ⁦@Saket_Badola⁩ pic.twitter.com/jklZqEeo89 — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) March 27, 2023

