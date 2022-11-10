Amid the huge sacking of employees by Meta, an employee from India took to LinkedIn to share his plight after losing his job. According to reports, the man had recently relocated to Canada for his new job at Facebook's parent company Meta. The Indian man identified as Himanshu V said that he relocated to Canada to join Meta, however, his journey was cut short two days after his joining. "M journey came to an end as I am impacted by the massive layoff," he said in his LinkedIn post. The man was among the 11,000 employees who were fired Meta owner Mark Zuckerberg. "My heart goes out to everyone facing a difficult situation right now.," the heartbroken man said. He also shared his next steps and said that he is looking forward to whatever comes next. Interestingly, Himanshu is an IIT-Kharagpur graduate, and has previously worked with brands such as GitHub, Adobe and Flipkart. Meta Layoffs: WhatsApp and Facebook Owner Mark Zuckerberg Sacks 11,000 Employees in Worst Tech Firings.

