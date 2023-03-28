On Tuesday, Twitter chief posted a couple of images on microblogging site that brought us back to simpler times. The first image is of a phone handset stored on a table with text written below it, “How we blocked people in the 1980s”. The caption of the pic read, “I'm old enough to remember”. The second pic depicted two men looking at a large map while driving a bus. "Life before Google Maps," the text read. Elon Musk 'Believes' in Stonehenge and Easter Island Connection, Adds 'NSFW' Washington DC Angle to Conspiracy Theory.

Elon Musk Takes a Trip Down Memory Lane:

I’m old enough to remember pic.twitter.com/q7uY7rhEY4 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 28, 2023

Musk Recalls the Good’ol Days:

The good old days pic.twitter.com/BohnyiRj32 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 27, 2023

