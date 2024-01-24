Industrialist Anand Mahindra is quite active on social media and often share witty or out-of-the-box content with his followers. The latter shared a clip of several Himachal Pradesh locals playing cricket on hills amid stair farms. The heartwarming video depicts some youngsters playing the ‘gentlemen’s game’ with the active participation of women working in the fields, rushing to fetch the ball on different levels of stair farms on ‘not-so-straight’ ground. “India takes cricket to another level. Or should I say many ‘levels’…”, Mahindra wrote in the caption to the video. The clip is currently doing rounds on the internet. Anand Mahindra Promises to Sponsor Indian Team Fan, 87-Year-Old Charulata Patel’s Tickets For All Team India Matches at ICC CWC 2019.

Anand Mahindra Shares Clip of Himachal Pradesh Locals Playing Cricket on Hills

India takes cricket to another level. Or should I say many ‘levels’…. 👍🏽🙁 pic.twitter.com/Lhv8BIzw74 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 24, 2024

