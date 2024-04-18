According to Guinness World Records (GWR), six-year-old Takshvi Vaghani from Ahmedabad in Gujarat, has set the record of "lowest limbo skating over 25 m." Takshvi appears to be effortlessly completing the challenge in a video shared by news agency ANI. For those who are unaware, the object of this specific activity is to skate below a horizontal pole. “Takshvi decided to attempt for personal achievement”, stated GWR’s official website. Indian Man Makes it to Guinness Book of World Records For Tying a Turban in 14.16 Seconds (Watch Video).

India's Takshvi Vaghani Sets World Record for Lowest Limbo Skating

India's Takshvi Vaghani creates a new World Record for lowest limbo skating over 25 metres - 16 cm (6.29 in). Source: Guinness World Records pic.twitter.com/F2qD6U7nme — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2024

