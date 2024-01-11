IndiGo Airlines is again in the middle of controversy after a passenger complained after finding the seat cushion missing. Revs, a user of X, formerly Twitter, posted a photo of an IndiGo flight with a missing seat cushion. He said the flight was delayed by 90 minutes, and the passengers had to wait for the staff to get seat cushions. He did not mention the flight details or the seat number. IndiGo saw the post and apologised for the inconvenience. Drunk Passenger Misbehaves With IndiGo Airlines Crew on Jaipur-Bengaluru Flight, Arrested.

Flyer Finds Seat Cushion Missing on Flight

On an Indigo flight and the flight doesn't have fucking seats. We are waiting for them to bring in the bloody seats so we can sit. This for a flight that's already 90 minutes delayed. Fucking hell pic.twitter.com/e1ZTAqp8rw — Revs :) (@Full_Meals) January 10, 2024

IndiGo Responds

Hi, we deeply regret to note this. We request you to kindly share your PNR via DM so we may look into this further. ~Team IndiGo https://t.co/xcJPAig2qK — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) January 10, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)