A video of a passenger punching an IndiGo pilot during his delay announcement has gone viral on social media. The incident happened when a man in a yellow hoodie suddenly rushed from the back of the plane and assaulted the new pilot, who had taken over from the original crew because they had exceeded their Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) after a long wait. It is still unverified on which flight this incident took place. Drunk Passenger Misbehaves With IndiGo Airlines Crew on Jaipur-Bengaluru Flight, Arrested.

IndiGo Airlines Passenger Punches Pilot

A passenger punched an Indigo capt in the aircraft as he was making delay announcement. The guy ran up from the last row and punched the new Capt who replaced the previous crew who crossed FDTL. Unbelievable ! @DGCAIndia @MoCA_GoI pic.twitter.com/SkdlpWbaDd — Capt_Ck (@Capt_Ck) January 14, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)