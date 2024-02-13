A passenger onboard Indigo flight was shocked to discover a screw inside his sandwich that was served during his journey. The traveller claimed that the sandwich was given to him while he was traveling from Bengaluru to Chennai on February 1. However, when he decided to consume the food after getting off the plane, he was shocked to find a screw inside the food. Reddit user 'MacaroonIll3601' shared his ordeal along with a picture of the sandwich on the social network platform. Meanwhile, when the passenger informed about the incident and sought an apology from IndiGo, the airline said that his complaint was not eligible as he consumed it post-flight. The post has amassed over 3,000 upvotes and numerous responses raging from astonishment and laughter to outrage. Few expressed concern over the incident and recommended him to raise a compliant against the airline. Hyderabad: Man Discovers Live Worm ‘Crawling’ in Dairy Milk Chocolate, Cadbury Responds After Video Goes Viral.

Indigo Passenger Finds Screw in Sandwich:

