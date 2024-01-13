On X (previously Twitter), a breathtaking video of electric-blue flames shooting out of a volcano is gaining a lot of attention. The Kawah Ijen volcano in Indonesia is said to be the location of this undated clip. In the far east of Indonesia's Java Island lies a composite volcano called Kawah Ijen. It's a significant sulphur mine. The number of visitors who have travelled near the mining site in recent years to witness the nighttime spectacle of the "blue" sulphur volcano has increased. Burning sulphurous gases is what causes the volcano to spew blue lava and flames. Indonesia: Mount Marapi Volcano Erupts Again as Colossal Ash Covers Sky (Watch Videos).

Kawah Ijen Volcano Spews Electric-Blue Flames in Indonesia

The lava from Indonesia's Kawah Ijen volcano has an electric blue appearance pic.twitter.com/3dXbHCsDcV — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) January 10, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)