Former media executive Indrani Mukerjea recently attended a college fest in Mumbai, sparking an outrage on social media. The video of the event was shared by journalist Viral Bhayani, as the caption of the post read, “@indranimukerjea graces a college Fest in Mumbai, igniting inspiration among the college youth with her profound words of wisdom.” However, Instagram user were clearly unimpressed with Mukerjea’s presence at the college event. “Isn't she is the one who killed her daughter”, a user wrote in the comment section, while another said, “Murdering that too ur own daughter whom you brought to the world . Such people given the honor of inspiring the youth . What will she talk about . Murdering techniques?” For the unversed, Mukerjea is accused of killing her daughter Sheena Bora, and is currently on bail after spending six years of prison time. Sheena Bora Alive and in Jammu and Kashmir, Tells Indrani Mukerjea's Jail Inmate.

Indrani Mukerjea’s Attends College Fest in Mumbai

Mukerjea’s Presence at Mumbai College Sparks Outrage

Murderer of her own daughter and a con is a guest at college fest. I have no words. This is pathetic. What are we trying to show the youth? pic.twitter.com/HfgSWXiQlT — Maya (@Sharanyashettyy) December 23, 2023

