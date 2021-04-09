A few hours ago Instagram was down and ever since that time memes haven't stopped flooding Twitter! Social networking sites Facebook and Instagram were said to be temporarily down in many parts of the world for a short duration because of which users were unable to send or receive messages. Nevertheless, check out funny Instagram down memes:

#instagramdown Instagram down again The only one who never disappointed me : pic.twitter.com/xqsUL1J7Ob — Rdx DeadPooL (@DeadpoolRdx) April 8, 2021

LMAO

people coming to twitter to see if everyone’s instagram crashed #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/avfXIjUTrm — mz (@1zahannn) April 8, 2021

ROFL

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)