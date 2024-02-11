A video has surfaced on social media that shows a woman dancing with a cutout of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a selfie point for Instagram reel. The central government has installed selfie points with the Prime Minister’s pictures at various locations across the country, including railway stations and ration shops, to promote the government’s welfare schemes. However, this particular video has drawn attention for the wrong reasons. The woman, dressed in a saree, is seen dancing in a manner deemed inappropriate by some viewers. She is seen hugging the cutout of PM Modi and performing dance steps that some have labeled as vulgar. The video begins with the woman running towards the cutout of PM Modi, hugging it, and then performing her dance routine. The video has raised eyebrows and sparked debates on social media, with some users expressing concern over the appropriateness of the woman’s actions. Reels Craze in Satna Video: Students Make Reel Inside College Premises, Principal Issues Notice For ‘Indecent’ Conduct After Viral Clip Surfaces.

Watch Viral Dance Video

