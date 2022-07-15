Thousands of online users of Instagram on Thursday reported problems with the photo-sharing application, according to the Downdetector.com website. The app services were hit, and nearly 24,000 netizens were impacted by 5 Pm ET. People were exhausted from repeatedly refreshing their IG feeds and yet being unable to send messages on the meta Platform. Ritually, social media junkies ran to Twitter to bombard the site with hilarious memes, puns and jokes. #InstagramDown is on trend, and you must take a glance at the comical content. #instagramdown Funny Memes and Tweets Go Viral as Instagram Users Complain of Outage and Report Issues.

Monthly Duty, May Be!

Because That's How It Works

Coming to twitter to confirm instagram is down #instagramdownpic.twitter.com/lE8GT26vlD — Moizkhan (@Moizkha24548976) July 14, 2022

Ugh! Not Again

Instagram when you try to open it #instagramdownpic.twitter.com/EQGDbwZZFN — Breaking News Worldwide (@FelizKarenP1) July 14, 2022

Meme Of The Decade

Instagram Down Meme Fest On Twitter

Can y'all not open Instagram, or is it just me #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/oqjl8jzSzI — Zayna Elaine (@ZaynaElaine) July 14, 2022

