‘IPS Ka Beta Bana Rickshawala’ Viral Tweet by Comedian Shiva Mani

IPS ka beta Bana rickshawala😎 pic.twitter.com/0dB28FUdjv — Shiva mani (@shivaa_mani) February 26, 2021

A Sarcastic Tweet:

People commenting without realising that this is a funny post and it's the same person. And bechara @shivaa_mani copy pasting and replying everyone, "Photo me main he hoon aur tweet bhi maine he ki hai" 🤦🏻‍♂️😂 — SAT- Sri Bhaukaal (@ImSwastikAnand) February 27, 2021

Funny Meme Template:

IPS ka beta bana ricksha wala . [ NOTE - ye post itni share karo ki ye mere papa tak pahuchna chahiye 🤧 ]#Meme pic.twitter.com/E1SMh9YttZ — Sahil khan (@Sahilkh15830554) February 27, 2021

The Rickshawala Swag!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shiva Mani (@shivaa_mani)

