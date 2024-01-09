A viral video on social media has sparked concern as it appears to show the staged kidnapping of American YouTuber IShowSpeed in Brazil. The video depicts individuals dressed as goons, wielding sticks and wearing face masks, attempting to kidnap the popular content creator. The staged nature of the incident raises questions about the motives behind the prank and its potential impact on online content creation. Breathtaking Moment: Kochi Skies Witness Magical Convergence of Vande Bharat Express and Airplane in Viral Clip.

IShowSpeed Kidnapped

IShowSpeed’s kidnapping in Brazil… 😂📷 ( New angle of the prank. ) pic.twitter.com/uSgsE0Xkfy — LaughTherapyHub (@LaughTherapyHub) January 9, 2024

IShowSpeed’s kidnapping in Brazil… 😵📷 ( New angle of the prank. ) pic.twitter.com/DPhZLcVVqs — The 1% Mindset (@selfemprovement) January 9, 2024

Staged Kidnapping of IShowSpeed

IShowSpeed’s “kidnapping” in Brazil It was later revealed to be a prank on the YouTuber. pic.twitter.com/zfR3zPMGYe — Daily More (@MoreDailyClips) January 9, 2024

IShowSpeed’s kidnapping in Brazil… 😵‼️ ( New angle of the prank. ) pic.twitter.com/7PhvqUKuRs — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) January 8, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)