Have you noticed the date on the calendar today? Didn't your cellphone lock screen tell you that it's 11/11 today? It is a perfect time to manifest future goals and embrace all the positive energy around you. The popular numerological belief of 11:11 comes from the fact that some thinkers say that the numbers signify chance or coincidence. It is an example of synchronicity, which expresses occasions that seem meaningfully related yet lack a causal link. To mark the unique date of 11.11, netizens took to Twitter to share positive 11:11 wishes, sayings, thoughts, pictures and quotes. Make a Wish at 11:11 Time: Know the Numerology Meaning and What Does This Powerful Sign Hold for You if You’re Seeing 11/11.

Folks, It's November 11 Today!

my 11:11 wish is getting at least C3 wanderer 🥰 pic.twitter.com/tWrYnYqP1C — Hanabi (@hanabi_waltz) November 11, 2022

11:11 Wishes

omg its 11:11 make a wish everyone pic.twitter.com/xdA8CvKkU3 — amy (@amythewanker) November 11, 2022

Make A Wish, Now!

We have a 11/11 portal tomorrow… MANIFEST!!! - Create your 2023 vision board and wish jar. — Anele 🥢 (@Nelzie101) November 10, 2022

11:11 Tweets

Perfect Time Manifest Anything Good!

11/11 11:11 i wish my homies well 💕 — dcm (@ditc0nme) November 11, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)