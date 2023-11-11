Netizens took to social media to make 11:11 wishes by sharing their thoughts on the “lucky” numerological belief on November 11. 11:11 is believed to be a lucky time to make a wish because it is said that the number 11 represents good manifestation, spirituality, luck and new beginnings. Many people look forward to seeing 11:11 on a clock and making a wish. However, it is important to note that there is a rule when it comes to making 11:11 wishes- it's only a valid wish if you truly coincidentally cross the number. If you actively look for it and track it, then you're not seeing it because your frequency isn't synchronised with its timing. Singles' Day 2023 Date: What Is Double 11? Know History and Significance of China's Biggest Shopping Festival.

Netizens Make 11:11 Wishes

11/11 make a wish today! 💫 — Elyssa Mai (@Elyssamai) November 11, 2023

the thought of being someone’s 11:11 wish >>> pic.twitter.com/re2jx1QRLM — إله الحب (@Ihave222) November 11, 2023

11:11 make a wish >>> — nonchalant. (@nonchal8) November 11, 2023

Today is 11:11 Make a wish. — Ken (@Kenrrisket) November 11, 2023

11.11 wish me luck — ⛄️reumi;❄️ (@areumrora) November 11, 2023

11:11 I wish I had a boyfriend — Jasmine 🌸✨ (@jazzy_j_97) November 11, 2023

It’s 11:11. Make a wish. I made mine. 😊 ❤️🙏🏼 — Phil (@crucialphil) November 11, 2023

