Despite the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's (DMRC) repeated warnings against recording videos within train coaches, there continue to be instances where commuters disregard these rules. A video has gone viral on social media showing two men singing “Jai Bajrangbali” song inside the Delhi Metro. The video is giving the internet a musical treat. Posted on Instagram, the video shows the duo showcasing their musical talent as one plays guitar while the other sings the religious song. Netizens loved the song and appreciated the young talents. Delhi Metro Fight Video: Punches Fly As Clash Erupts Between Two Passengers, Video Surfaces.

Men Sing Inside Delhi Metro

