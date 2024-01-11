In a unique display of cultural pride, students in schools across India have replaced the traditional roll-call response of ‘Yes Sir’ with the resonant chant of 'Jai Shree Ram’. This change comes ahead of the eagerly anticipated inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22. A viral video from Gujarat’s Banaskantha showcases students standing up on their seats and joining their hands in the ‘Namaste’ gesture as they respond to their names with 'Jai Shree Ram’. The videos have been widely shared on social media, capturing the profound impact that the Ayodhya temple inauguration has had on various segments of society. Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony: Passengers Arrive at Ahmedabad Airport Dressed as Lord Ram, Lakshman, Sita, and Hanuman as First Flight Leaves for Ayodhya Ahead of Ram Temple Inauguration (Watch Video).

Jai Shree Ram in School

This is a good initiative‼️ Ahead of Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir's inauguration in Ayodhya, a school in north Gujarat's Banaskantha permanently changes Roll-call to 'Jai Shree Ram' from 'Yes Sir' School attendance YES Sir/Ma'am ❌ JAI SHREE RAM ✅ Jai Shree Ram only 🕉🚩🇮🇳❤️🙏🏻✅ pic.twitter.com/tHTkrIxItd — सिद्धार्थ गजेरा (@SidGajera) January 11, 2024

