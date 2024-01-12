Amir Hussain Lone, the 34-year-old differently-abled cricketer, has become a source of inspiration for all. A native of Anantnag’s Waghama village of Bijbehara, Lone currently captains Jammu & Kashmir's Para cricket team. Lone has been playing cricket professionally since 2013 after a teacher discovered his cricketing talent and introduced him to Para cricket. He bowls using his feet and bats by holding the bat between his shoulder and neck. Amir lost both his arms in an accident at his father's mill when he was eight years old. Bravery Act in Delhi: Differently-Abled Boy Points Toy Gun at Robbers Who Break Into His House in Jyoti Nagar, Makes Them Flee in Panic.

Anantnag’s Differently-Abled Cricketer Turns Inspiration For All

