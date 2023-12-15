Jammu and Kashmir Bank faces growing criticism as its digital services, particularly UPI, continue to falter despite prior notifications to customers about scheduled downtime. Users, however, report ongoing disruptions, prompting frustration and humour on social media platforms. A Kashmiri student humorously expressed concerns on social media, suggesting that out-of-state bank users may resort to washing dishes in restaurants due to payment difficulties. The digital service woes have sparked a wave of viral memes and jokes, reflecting the growing discontent among users. Instagram Down: Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral on Twitter as Meta-Owned Platform Suffers Outage Again.

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Users Share Memes

meanwhile kashmiri students outside kashmir to JK Bank: pic.twitter.com/MdGfJGLaEn — NOSHI🇵🇸 (@noshiba_shafi) December 14, 2023

thank you JK bank for not working this shopkeeper almost sold me a helmet I didn't even need — 🇵🇸محمد (@saakyb_) December 14, 2023

UPI Glitches Persist at Jammu and Kashmir Bank

J&K bank has the worst server. UPI - Not working from the past 3 days. Can't able to process the transaction. Money is being stuck from more than 24 hours. UPI Pin change karne ka message toh daal diya par fayda kya jab " something went wrong try again later" hi likhna tha? 🥲 — Tanvi Mahajan (@tanvmahajan) December 14, 2023

What is wrong with @JandKBank upi services are shit from past two days ! #Jkbank #UPI — Netra Kumar Sharma (@n4netrasharma) December 15, 2023

