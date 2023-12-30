Japan Ambassador to India and Bhutan Hiroshi Suzuki has fallen in love with Indian cuisine, his social media profile says so. Hiroshi Suzuki has gone viral on social media many times with his food videos. The 61-year-old diplomat has shared videos of him enjoying Kachori and Jalebis on the streets of Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. "Enjoying street food in Varanasi!" Suzuki posted on X, formerly Twitter, along with videos of him enjoying kachori and jalebi on the streets of Varanasi. Japan Ambassador Hiroshi Suzuki Enjoys Lucknowi Biryani For Two Days in Row, Calls it 'Simply the Best' (See Pic And Video).

Hiroshi Suzuki Enjoys Kachori and Jalebi on Streets of Varanasi

Enjoying street food in Varanasi! pic.twitter.com/xVmNvcOJuw — Hiroshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan (@HiroSuzukiAmbJP) December 30, 2023

