Indian cuisine has a long-standing reputation and appeal in the global culinary scene. The diversity and depth of Indian food is unparalleled, with its unique flavours, aromas, textures and tastes. Foreign visitors, be they tourists or dignitaries, always look forward to trying authentic Indian dishes when they visit India. One such person is Hiroshi Suzuki, the Japanese Ambassador to India, who is often seen enjoying Indian delicacies. Hiroshi Suzuki shared a post on X, formerly Twitter, wherein he could be seen relishing Lucknow Biryani during his visit to the city. "Lucknowi Biryani for two days in a row ! Simply the best Biryani I’ve ever had !! 👍😄 (sic)" Suzuki posted. Japan Ambassador Hiroshi Suzuki Enjoys Street Food With His Wife in Pune, PM Narendra Modi Reacts to Viral Video.

'Simply the Best'

Lucknowi Biryani for two days in a row ! Simply the best Biryani I’ve ever had !! 👍😄 pic.twitter.com/5Qj5f8fGFw — Hiroshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan (@HiroSuzukiAmbJP) November 4, 2023

