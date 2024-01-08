Japanese people are renowned for having excellent manners and civic awareness. On similar lines, a picture of a Japanese couple ducking on their train seats on a flight so that their co-passenger could snap a beautiful picture of Mount Fuji is going viral. In addition to capturing Mount Fuji via the train window, the photographer was also able to capture the pair grinning and placing their heads down on the folding table. Abdullah Ghazanfar, a choreographer and video editor residing in Japan, posted this heartwarming picture on social media with caption, "You will appreciate this picture more than most. They moved out of the way so I could take a picture of Mt Fuji." Elderly Couple Have a Cute Water Fight While Watering Plants, Wholesome Video Goes Viral.

Japanese Couple’s Heartwarming Gesture on Flight Goes Viral

