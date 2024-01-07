On New Year's Day, a powerful earthquake struck Japan, killing over 70 people to date. Following the country's natural calamity, a touching video has the internet buzzing for all the right reasons. Tokyo's Disneyland experienced strong tremors in response to the devastating 7.6 magnitude earthquake that slammed the Noto Peninsula and adjacent regions in central Japan, which terrified all of the guests. A video that has gone viral on the internet depicts frightened and uneasy theme park guests being comforted and calmed down by Disneyland costume performers. As part of their obligation to the visitors, the Disney characters dressed in costumes, such as Daisy, Goofy, Donald, and even Minnie Mouse, not only took precautions but also advised everyone around them to follow suit. In addition, they were working to save and console the guests, who included ladies, men, and young children who were afraid. Tsunami Waves Caught on Camera in Japan: High Tides Observed Along Coast of Western Japan Amid Earthquake in Various Regions, Scary Videos Surface.

Disneyland Performers Comfort Visitors During Earthquake in Japan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Moducity (@moducitysh)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)