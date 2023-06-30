A sea in Japan's Okinawa known for its crystal clear water has surprisingly turned red. The reason behind the change in colour is said to be a sprung leak from a beer factory. It is reported that the leak from the beer brewery poses no danger to marine life and humans as it is just the food colour that caused the sea to look 'venomous' red in colour. A food additive called propylene glycol used in cooling water at the facility reached the sea through a rain gutter, turning it blood red in colour. Rare Giant Squid With Thick Arms Swimming Along Coast Captured By Japanese Divers; Video Of The 8-Foot Long Sea Monster Goes Viral.

Watch the Video of the Sprung Leak Here:

Sea in Japan Turns Red:

★ #Japan: Sea turns red in #Okinawa, in the port of #NagoCity, after #BeerBrewery leak the leak posed no danger to marine life and humans pic.twitter.com/JE6ZulKR7c — Landon Maccann (@LandonMaccann) June 29, 2023

Sea in Okinawa Turns Red:

