Japan's most popular dog Hachiko has turned hundred this week. Tourists and locals have been lining up for decades outside Tokyo's Shibuya station to snap pictures with the famed dog monument, whose enduring loyalty and genuine narrative have made him a famous emblem for generations. Hidesaburo Ueno, a university professor, owned Hachiko. Every day, the devoted dog would wait for his owner to return home at Shibuya station. Hachiko kept going to the train station to mournfully wait for Ueno for over ten years after his untimely death in 1925, until passing away in March 1935. Kerala Dog Waiting for Owner: Pet Dog Waits in Front of Kannur’s Mortuary, Waiting Endlessly for Its Deceased Master To Return (Watch Video).

Japan’s Ever-Faithful Dog Turns 100

NEW: Japan’s ever-faithful dog turns 100https://t.co/BR8sol2yCu — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)