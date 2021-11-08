In a viral footage of Leonardo DiCaprio, where he is meeting Jeff Bezos and his new girlfriend at the Art Gala in Los Angeles, it can been seen a very awkward situation. As Jeff Bezos's gf Lauren Sánchez is all into Leonardo, after the incident fans and Twitterati cannot keep calm. As the thirsty look that Lauren gave to Leonardo is something really weird and awkward. Check out the reactions below.

Leonardo Dicaprio meets Jeff Bezos & his new girlfriend at the Art Gala in LA pic.twitter.com/8UmvOMgJFT — 2Cool2Blog (@2cooI2blog) November 7, 2021

Jeff Bezos girl literally just forgot she’s holding hands with the richest man in the world as soon as DiCaprio hugged her pic.twitter.com/tXIlb7vYII — Daniel Newmaη (@DanielNewman) November 7, 2021

Your girl not supposed to look at another man like this. pic.twitter.com/9UJSlyFVix — The Biggest Homie (@CantBanKodaq) November 7, 2021

