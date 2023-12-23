A heartwarming video going viral on social media shows the nursing staff of Apollo Hospitals in Guwahati, Assam celebrating Christmas with patients in the hospital. As per news agency ANI, the nursing staff team at Apollo Hospitals in Guwahati celebrated Christmas in non-critical patient areas by decorating the area and singing carols. As per the PRO of Apollo Hospital, many moderately ill patients enjoyed the carol singing as their hearts were filled with festive spirits. The 45-second video clip shows the nursing team singing carol as the patients take part in the Christmas celebrations. Christmas 2023 Office Decoration Ideas: 5 Ideas To Make Your Office Look Christmas Ready.

Christmas 2023 Celebrations at Apollo Hospitals in Guwahati

#WATCH | Guwahati, Assam: As Christmas is just around the corner, staff, especially the Nursing team at Apollo Hospitals Guwahati celebrated Christmas with decorations and Carol singing at non-critical patient areas. Many moderately ill patients enjoyed the carol singing and… pic.twitter.com/PDTTCUQxXN — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2023

