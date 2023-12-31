As the New Year dawns, gym enthusiasts are lightening the workout mood with a dose of humour, flooding social media with hilarious fitness resolution memes. Gym-goers worldwide are embracing the lighter side of their resolutions, using creativity and wit to laugh off the calories. The funny memes circulating on social platforms reflect a collective spirit of embracing fitness goals with a smile. Amidst the determination to stay fit in 2024, these lighthearted memes provide a comical and relatable twist to the often serious world of fitness resolutions. New Year Resolutions to ROFL: Funny New Year Resolution Memes and Jokes to Embrace the LOLs of NY Goals!

Laughing Off the Calories

New year's resolutionists at the gym on 31st Dec? pic.twitter.com/bja2h7WSKN — shalin (@shalin_1) December 31, 2023

Gym owners as soon as we cross into the new year pic.twitter.com/DOFTpZoD6N — Anitah Trinasha 🤍💰 (@anitah_trinasha) December 31, 2023

Gym New Year 2024 Memes

me showing up at the gym on the 1st for my new year’s resolution once again pic.twitter.com/7aQA03JJcA — Monterius (@BaldHeadLesbian) December 30, 2023

Gym owners at the start of a new year pic.twitter.com/RKK9k0zVLL — Johan (@Johan7nufc) December 31, 2023

Joining Gyms in New Year 2024

gym owners on new year pic.twitter.com/qSuoz5h7Wq — bharat (@that_anokha_boy) December 27, 2023

Gym owners at the start of a new year 😂 pic.twitter.com/5D4cW2VqhR — A.Hanan Khan (@hanan_khan3) December 30, 2023

