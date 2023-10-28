The 'Just Looking Like a Wow' viral meme, featuring a woman demonstrating clothing products in a unique and catchy manner, has captivated online audiences. Yashraj Mukhate, a renowned social media influencer recognised for transforming viral content into musical renditions, has jumped on the trend. Mukhate, famous for his previous meme hit like 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, ingeniously crafted a musical rendition out of the 'Just Looking Like a Wow' video. This newly transformed song has swiftly gained attention, drawing in viewers eager to witness Mukhate's creative genius at work, making it a must-see addition to the viral meme trend. 'Just Looking Like a WOW' and 'Mouse Colour' Funny Memes and Jokes Leave the Entire Instagram Reel World in Frenzy! (Watch Viral Videos).

Watch The Viral Meme Video Song by Yashraj Mukhate Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yashraj Mukhate (@yashrajmukhate)

