A woman, Kushalini Paul, has publicly accused her boyfriend, Soutik Ganguly, of physical and emotional abuse, sharing her traumatic experience on LinkedIn on March 28. In her post, she revealed that after enduring escalating violence, including a brutal assault in March, she sought justice from the police, only to have her plea dismissed. "India: A Place Where the Justice System Validates Domestic Abuse and Blames Women Instead," she wrote, highlighting the lack of support she received when officers at a Women’s Police Station in West Gurgaon refused to register her FIR. Paul detailed how Ganguly, a self-proclaimed CEO, manipulated her emotionally and physically, slapping, choking, and threatening her, saying, "Teri aukaat bhi nahi hai... if you try to leave, I will impregnate you and then marry you." Despite the severe nature of the attack, Paul was told to "forgive" and move on. She also alleged that Ganguly attempted to use his father’s high-ranking position in the Air Force to sway and twist the narrative, portraying her as unstable. "First abuse, now defamation? It’s criminal!" As she faced both physical and emotional trauma, Paul condemned the justice system, stating, "What happened to me wasn’t my fault," and vowed to speak out against such abuse, demanding accountability. 'All This Happening in First 15 Days of Work': Reddit User Working With Gurgaon Startup Says He Was Fired Within 20 Days for Having 'Attitude' and Leaving Work on Time.

Woman Claims Brutal Assault by Boyfriend, Police Fail to Act

Bruises on Kushalini Paul Face After Assault by Her Boyfriend (Photo Credits: LinkedIn/ @Kushalini Paul)

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

