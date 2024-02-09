A startling video that was posted on X (previously Twitter) is the ideal illustration of why it's crucial to glance before opening your car door in the middle of the road. The video, uploaded by X user @3rdEyeDude, showed an autorickshaw colliding with a car when a woman unexpectedly opened the door on a busy street. The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon, February 6, in Karnataka. It was recorded by another car's dashboard camera. The woman attempted to close the car's damaged door after the collision, acting as though nothing had occurred. The woman quickly left the scene without acknowledging or apologising for her mistake, while the three-wheeler stopped right away to assess the damage. Hyderabad Road Accident: Two-Year-Old Dies After Car Driver Recklessly Opens Door in LB Nagar (Watch Video).

Auto-Rickshaw Rams Into Car Door After Woman Abruptly Opens It

Passenger on a cab opens car 🚗 door in the middle of the road, causing an auto 🛺 to ram into it. Despite the collision, she calmly walks away as if nothing happened. This was caught on dashcam footage 📷 #Dashcam #RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/dGzSU4lOAS — ThirdEye (@3rdEyeDude) February 8, 2024

