The idol of 'Ram Lalla' (infant Ram) by Karnataka’s Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj has been selected for the Ram Temple at Ayodhya. According to Champat Rai, general secretary of the Ram Temple trust, a jury unanimously chose Yogiraj's black stone Ram Lalla among idols carved by three sculptors. Meanwhile, ahead of the Ram Mandir Inauguration on January 22, the family members of Arun Yogiraj were seen chanting Ram Japa at his residence on Tuesday, January 16, 2024. A video of Yogiraj’s family chanting the Ram Japa is currently doing rounds on social media. Ram Temple Inauguration: Karnataka Sculptor Yogiraj Arun’s Ram Lalla Idol To Be Installed in Ayodhya on January 22, Mother Calls It ‘Happiest Moment’.

Family Members of Ram Lalla Idol Sculptor Arun Yogiraj Chant 'Ram Japa'

#WATCH | Mysuru, Karnataka: Family members of Ram Lalla idol sculptor, Arun Yogiraj, chant Ram Japa at his residence. pic.twitter.com/jGX0B1lLd6 — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2024

