Following a startling event, the headmistress of a government high school in Chintamani taluk's Murugamalla village in Karnataka has come under fire for allegedly acting inappropriately with a male student while on a study tour. The parents of the male student are furious over the incident and have called the authorities to take strong action against the teacher. According to reports, Pushpalatha, the headmistress, allegedly acted inappropriately with a juvenile kid studying at SSLC during the tour, taking intimate pictures with him on her phone. The headmistress and the high school student are shown in loving stances in the leaked pictures, which went viral on social media. The pictures show the pupil embracing, kissing, and tugging at the teacher's saree. Gujarat: 26-Year-Old Woman School Teacher Elopes With 14-Year-Old Student in Gandhinagar.

Teacher, Student Engage in Romantic Photoshoot in Karnataka

Where are we heading as a society ? Pictures and videos from a romantic photoshoot of a government school teacher with a Class 10 student in Karnataka's Murugamalla Chikkaballapur district, went viral, following which the student's parents filed complaint with the Block… pic.twitter.com/WviIHtOP3J — Amit Singh Rajawat (@satya_AmitSingh) December 28, 2023

