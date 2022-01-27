Today’s Google Doodle celebrates the 124th birth anniversary of Katarzyna Kobro, an avant-garde polish sculptor and art theorist, whose revolutionary abstract sculptures were destroyed by the Nazis. Kobro aimed to create models that coexisted within the surrounding space like sculptures combining metal, wood, glass, and cork.

Have A Look:

#OnThisDay 124 years ago Katarzyna Kobro, a Polish avant-garde sculptor & art theoretician, was born. Her geometric sculptures integrated early 20th-century scientific advancements, reshaping the European approach to abstract art 🎨#GoogleDoodle → https://t.co/X0pOSmAdIs pic.twitter.com/soHfLlA1ro — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) January 26, 2022

